Preview: Hurricanes at Oilers

The Carolina Hurricanes remain in search of their first win of 2016-17 as they continue their season-opening six-game road trip Tuesday against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Carolina has kicked off its campaign with disappointing overtime losses at Winnipeg and Vancouver, squandering a three-goal lead in each contest.

Defenseman Justin Faulk helped stake the Hurricanes to a 3-0 advantage against the Canucks on Sunday, notching a goal and an assist before the hosts rallied to victory. Edmonton looks to bounce back from a 6-2 loss to Buffalo on Sunday as it resumes its three-game homestand. McDavid, the Oilers' 19-year-old captain, was kept off the scoresheet in that contest after registering three goals and three assists in a home-and-home sweep of Calgary to start the season. McDavid, who entered Monday tied for the league lead in points, was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for his efforts and has collected 54 points in 48 career games since being selected with the first overall pick in the 2015 draft.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, Sportsnet (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (0-0-2): Carolina's penchant for blowing leads is beginning to become a concern, as the club also allowed third-period advantages to disappear in its final two preseason games. The defense could receive some help Tuesday as Jakub Nakladal may make his debut with the team after signing a one-year contract on Oct. 9. The 28-year-old Czech recorded two goals, three assists and a minus-5 rating in 27 games with Calgary last season - his first in the NHL.

ABOUT THE OILERS (2-1-0): Edmonton may need to summon a goaltender from the minors to serve as Cam Talbot's backup on Tuesday as Jonas Gustavsson exited Sunday's loss with an apparent head injury after stopping the only shot he faced over 10 minutes of action in relief during his debut with the team. Benoit Pouliot, who scored a career-high 19 goals in his first season with the Oilers in 2014-15, hopes to get out of coach Todd McLellan's doghouse as he was benched early in the second period on Sunday after committing three penalties in the opening session. The 30-year-old left wing did open the scoring for Edmonton with his first goal of the season but took just one shift in the middle period and finished with 4 minutes, 34 seconds of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers LW Milan Lucic scored his first goal with the club on Sunday to reach the 400-point plateau for his career.

2. Carolina C Victor Rask has scored in each of his first two games this season after netting a career-high 21 goals in 2015-16.

3. Edmonton is 3-for-11 (27.3 percent) on the power play but already has allowed two short-handed goals.

PREDICTION: Oilers 5, Hurricanes 2