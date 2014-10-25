Oilers win third straight, keep ‘Canes winless

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers won three straight games for the first time since January at the expense of a Carolina Hurricanes team that hasn’t won a game all year.

But it wasn’t easy.

It took the first goal of Oilers rookie center Leon Draisaitl’s NHL career with 7:05 left in the third period, some insurance from center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at 15:50 and an empty-netter from right winger Matt Hendricks to secure a 6-3 victory that was a lot closer than it looked.

Closer than anyone at Rexall Place thought it would be.

“We found a way to win in the third, and that’s the most important thing,” said Oilers right winger Jordan Eberle, who scored his first two goals of the season. “We got the win. We got the two points. That’s something we weren’t doing last year. We have a little bit of a streak going here.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Oilers

The Oilers came in riding high after wins over the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning in which they held superstars Steve Stamkos and Alexander Ovechkin to zero goals, while the (0-5-2) Hurricanes limped into Edmonton for their third road game in four days, after coming off a 5-0 spanking Thursday night in Calgary, and were also minus both Eric and Jordan Staal.

But the lopsided Oilers victory never came. Carolina gave Edmonton everything it could handle.

But it wasn’t more than they could handle, and the Oilers pulled away in the third.

“We knew we had the tools to win the game, we have the skill in this room,” said Oilers left winger Jesse Joensuu. “We said let’s go out and do it instead of talking about it. We really stepped on the gas and they couldn’t handle us.”

Not when it mattered most, anyway. After playing them neck and neck all game, the Hurricanes watched the Oilers pull away down the stretch.

”We have to continue to move forward and work to put together a 60-minute game,“ said Carolina defenseman Jay Harrison. ”No one is going to give us a game. We have to take a game from someone. Until we do that, we’re not going to get it. We have to continue to build and get better.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and it is not going to get any easier. It’s up to the guys in this room to get us out of this, to a man. We’re professional athletes and nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We have to continue to get better and work our way out of this. It is the only way.”

The Hurricanes showed a lot of spirit in the loss, coming back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits on the road, but, again, none of that seemed to matter much in a dressing room that just lost 6-3.

”We showed some character coming back as many times as we did,“ said Hurricanes center Jeff Skinner. ”We just couldn’t find that one goal to put us up. It was tough the way it ended, it’s tough to swallow.

“When things start going like this, things can start to pile up and snowball. We just need to chip away and start with the little simple things and work our way out of this. We’re not getting results and it is not acceptable. We need to find a way out of this.”

After a scoreless first period, Eberle and left winger Joensuu scored for Edmonton and center Riley Nash and Skinner replied for Carolina to send the teams into the second intermission tied 2-2.

After goals from Eberle and center Jay McClement made it 3-3 in the third, Draisaitl scored a game-winning goal he’ll remember forever.

“It was really exciting, that’s something that every hockey player as a kid dreams about,” said Draisaitl. “To make this happen with this team is even more special.”

NOTES: Friday’s game featured a matchup between teams with the longest playoff drought in the Western Conference (Edmonton’s eight years) and the longest in the East (Carolina’s five years). ... Oilers LW David Perron, who tied for the team goal- scoring lead with 28 each last year, is scoreless through the first eight games of the season. ... Oilers D Nikita Nikitin went plus 4 in the win, while fellow defenceman Mark Fayne went minus 3. ... Carolina C Eric Staal is getting closer to a return and might even suit up during the road trip. ... The Hurricanes’ previous record for consecutive losses to start a season was five. ... Oilers G Viktor Fasth, who has been out 10 days with a groin injury, is expected to begin practicing again next week.