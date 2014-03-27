Preview: Hurricanes at Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes’ postseason chances has endured a significant hit as the club has won just five of its last 16 games. The Hurricanes have enjoyed much better success against Thursday’s opponent as they vie for their fourth consecutive win and fifth in six meetings with the host Florida Panthers. Alexander Semin has scored three times in two games against Florida this season and also tallied on Tuesday as Carolina dropped a 5-4 decision to the New York Islanders.

“It’s unexplainable at this point. The feeling we had and effort we had - that’s not our game or our preparation,” Hurricanes defenseman Jay Harrison said. “We clearly weren’t ready to go, and that’s unacceptable. The accountability within the room is coming to a point where this can’t be tolerated.” While the Hurricanes failed to overcome an early deficit on Tuesday, the Panthers erased a two-goal disadvantage en route to a 3-2 shootout victory over Ottawa.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (31-32-9): After a rocky start, the Hurricanes turned to Anton Khudobin to settle the stormy waters against the Islanders. Khudobin, who relieved Cam Ward and made 21 saves in the setback, has stopped 71-of-74 shots to win both career outings versus Florida. The Hurricanes need all the positive momentum they can get as they attempt to overcome a nine-point deficit for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with only 10 games remaining on their schedule.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (27-38-8): Defenseman Erik Gudbranson is expected to return to the lineup Thursday following a nine-game absence due to a knee injury. While he’s happy to take the ice, Gudbranson is focused on the long-term improvement of the team. “I think it starts now. The environment here needs to change,” the 22-year-old told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We need to become winners here. I think for these last nine games, pushing ourselves to the limit and going out and playing well, playing hard, playing together, is going to be a huge factor for next year.”

1. To make room for Gudbranson’s impending return, the Panthers sent fellow D Ryan Whitney back to San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

2. Carolina C Riley Nash scored in both contests versus Florida but has tallied just seven other times in 61 games this season.

3. The Panthers have yielded at least one power-play goal in 10 consecutive contests.

