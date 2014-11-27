Panthers 1, Hurricanes 0: Roberto Luongo and Al Montoya combined to make 33 saves as host Florida blanked Carolina.

Nick Bjugstad scored the game’s only goal in the opening minute for the Panthers, who won for the second time in their last five home games. Luongo started the game and stopped 11 shots before leaving due to an upper-body injury, while Montoya made 22 saves in relief.

Cam Ward stopped 27 shots for the Hurricanes, who have one win in their last seven contests. Carolina was 0-for-3 on the power play.

Luongo reached out with his glove to rob Carolina forward Victor Rask midway through the second period but suffered an injury on the play. He remained in the game for one more play before heading to the dressing room.

Bjugstad capitalized on early pressure by Florida, scoring 21 seconds into the game with a shot from the edge of the crease. The Panthers outshot the Hurricanes 15-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Panthers D Colby Robak was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. … Carolina fell to 0-2-1 against the Atlantic Division. … Bjugstad is halfway to matching his rookie goal total of 16.