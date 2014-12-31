Preview: Hurricanes at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have dropped four in a row (0-3-1) to find themselves with only a share of first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins look to snap their skid when they open a four-game homestand against the cellar-dwelling Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, which split a home-and-home series with Carolina last month, was limited to captain Sidney Crosby’s second goal in 13 games in a 3-1 setback at New Jersey on Monday.

Crosby recorded two assists in the Penguins’ 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Nov. 28 before being held off the scoresheet the following day in the team’s 3-2 triumph in Carolina. The Hurricanes suffered a 3-1 loss to Montreal on Monday for their second straight defeat and fourth in five contests. Jordan Staal notched an assist on his brother Eric’s goal in the former’s season debut and will face a Pittsburgh club with which he spent the first six seasons of his career.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (10-22-4): Although Pittsburgh owns the more potent power play on the season, Carolina went a blistering 4-for-9 with the man advantage in the first two meetings between the teams while the Penguins failed on all four of their opportunities. Jiri Tlusty and defenseman Justin Faulk each scored a power-play goal and have recorded three points in the season series. Cam Ward made 20 saves in the first meeting to improve to 13-6-3 lifetime versus Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (22-9-5): After learning Patric Hornqvist would be sidelined several weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Johnston provided some good news on Tuesday in regard to Beau Bennett (knee), Craig Adams (undisclosed) and defenseman Christian Ehrhoff (lower body). “Those are the three guys that could play (Wednesday) night,” Johnston said. Evgeni Malkin certainly is expected to play and has feasted on Eastern Conference opponents (15 goals, 18 assists) this season.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh LW Chris Kunitz collected a tally and an assist in the first two meetings with Carolina and has scored seven goals and set up 10 in 25 career contests versus the Hurricanes.

2. Carolina recalled Ryan Murphy from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and placed fellow D John-Michael Liles on injured reserve with an undisclosed illness.

3. Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury has lost three straight starts (0-2-1) after going 19-4-2 in his previous 26 appearances.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Hurricanes 1