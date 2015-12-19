Preview: Hurricanes at Penguins

The reeling Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to turn their fortunes around when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Penguins have lost three consecutive games in regulation while managing a total of only three goals since Mike Sullivan replaced Mike Johnston as coach and are 1-5-1 in their last seven contests.

Captain Sidney Crosby notched two assists Friday, but Pittsburgh gave up four unanswered goals in a 6-2 loss to Boston at home and went scoreless on the power play for the seventh straight game (0-for-19). “We all have to have some resolve,” Sullivan told reporters. “Let’s face it, there’s a lot of doubters out there right now. And I believe. I believe we can pull this group together.” Carolina dropped a 2-0 decision at home to Florida on Friday but looks to extend its road point streak to four games. The Hurricanes had posted 26 goals in their previous six games – nine by Jeff Skinner – before being blanked by the Panthers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (12-15-5): Carolina was held without a power-play goal for the first time in seven games Friday as it went 0-for-2. Defenseman Justin Faulk has 12 goals – all with the man advantage – and leads the team with 26 points while Victor Rask has contributed 22 for the Hurricanes, who are 24th in the league in scoring (2.41). More will be needed from captain Eric Staal, who has recorded just one goal in the last 20 contests and no points in his past three games.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (15-13-3): Leading scorer Evgeni Malkin (27 points) has gone without a goal in the last two games after tallying in two straight. Conor Sheary notched a goal and an assist in his second NHL contest Friday and defenseman Trevor Daley scored in his second game since being acquired from Chicago. Jeff Zatkoff started the last two games in place of the injured Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and rookie Matt Murray could make his NHL debut Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. The Hurricanes have won two of their last three games at Pittsburgh.

2. Pittsburgh RW Phil Kessel has registered just one point along with a minus-7 rating in his last seven contests.

3. Carolina is 26th in the league on the penalty kill (76.9 percent) but went 8-for-8 over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Hurricanes 3