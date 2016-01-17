Preview: Hurricanes at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins hope an infusion of speed will help them overcome their recent troubles. After acquiring the shifty Carl Hagelin from Anaheim, the Penguins look to post just their second win in six outings on Sunday when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival Carolina Hurricanes.

“(Hagelin‘s) got a lot of speed. He’s a threat and can make big plays at key times,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby told reporters. A two-time Hart Trophy winner, Crosby has overcome a horrific start - by his standards - to get back on track and has three assists in a pair of setbacks to Carolina this season, including two in a 3-2 overtime loss on Tuesday. While Pittsburgh is 1-1-3 in its last five contests, Carolina suffered its first setback in five outings with a 3-2 overtime loss versus Vancouver on Friday. Jordan Staal, who was the second overall pick of the 2006 draft by the Penguins, has just one goal in 10 career encounters versus his former team.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (20-18-8): Kris Versteeg scored against the Canucks for his third goal in four contests, although this also includes Tuesday’s bank-shot tally that resulted from a fortunate carom off the glass before trickling down the back of Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury. Elias Lindholm picked up one of his three assists on that improbable goal to increase his point total to six during a three-game stretch, but has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last two contests. Jeff Skinner scored in overtime against Pittsburgh for just his third goal in 19 career encounters versus the club.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (20-16-7): Patric Hornqvist won’t have to introduce himself to his newest teammate, as the two Swedes routinely train with each other in the summer. “He’s a good friend. I think he’ll fit in really well,” Hornqvist told reporters of the 27-year-old Hagelin, who didn’t mesh well with the Ducks. Hagelin, who was acquired from the New York Rangers for fellow forward Emerson Etem on June 27, scored four goals and set up eight others in 43 games with Anaheim.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina G Cam Ward has stopped 60-of-63 shots to win both contests versus Pittsburgh this season and improve his career mark to 16-7-3 against the club.

2. Penguins D Kris Letang has scored in back-to-back games and boasts five goals and seven assists in his last seven contests.

3. The Hurricanes have scored one power-play goal in each of their last five outings after going 0-for-14 in the previous eight contests.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Hurricanes 2