Penguins 5, Hurricanes 2: Jussi Jokinen notched his second career hat trick as host Pittsburgh opened 3-0-0 for the first time since 1994.

Defenseman Paul Martin and Tanner Glass also scored while captain Sidney Crosby collected a pair of assists to back a 32-save performance by Marc-Andre Fleury as the Penguins beat Carolina for the sixth consecutive time at home.

Captain Eric Staal and Nathan Gerbe tallied for the Hurricanes, who watched the Penguins break away from a 2-2 tie with three third-period goals, including the tiebreaker by Jokinen against the team for which he played for 4 1/2 seasons before being traded to Pittsburgh. Cam Ward turned aside 31 shots for Carolina (1-1-1).

Pittsburgh broke on top on a highlight-reel goal by Jokinen, who took a feed from Crosby in his skates and quickly kicked it to his backhand to flick the puck past Ward during a power play at 14:17. Martin doubled the lead 64 seconds into the middle period, sliding to his knees to backhand a carom off the end boards.

Staal put the Hurricanes on the board just over 12 minutes later, redirecting a puck past Fleury as he was taken to the ice, and Gerbe tied it with an unassisted tally at 3:13 of the third. The deadlock was short-lived as Evgeni Malkin set up Jokinen’s wrist shot from the left faceoff circle at 5:03, and Glass backhanded his own rebound over Ward before Jokinen completed his hat trick on the power play with 6:57 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fleury notched his 252nd career victory to move past Colorado’s Jean-Sebastien Giguere and into sole possession of 45th place on the all-time list. ... Staal’s goal was his 15th - and 37th point - in 35 games against Pittsburgh. ... Crosby extended his point streak to 18 games for the Penguins, who had an apparent goal late in the first period overturned by video review when it was ruled that LW Pascal Dupuis kicked the puck into the net.