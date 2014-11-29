Hurricanes outplay host Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Seventeen points separated the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins and seventh-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division standings when the puck dropped on Friday, but the Hurricanes proved to be the superior team on this night, defeating the Penguins 4-2 and taking the first game of a home-and-home set.

“They pushed to the puck and they just out-battled us,” said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. “They did the right things and we didn’t play well at all.”

Center Jiri Tlusty had two goals and an assist for the Hurricanes for his first multi-point game of the season.

It appeared the Penguins would score first for the eighth consecutive game when left winger Blake Comeau found himself all alone in front of Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward with 8:54 remaining in the first. He took his time and moved to the backhand, but Ward reached back and made a highlight-reel stick save to keep the game scoreless. “(Comeau) showed some good patience and had me slide on the net and it’s just one of those things where you try to work your little hand-eye coordination and put the paddle up there and (was) fortunate to get a little lucky.”

Ward’s acrobatic save allowed the Hurricanes to take the lead at 15:47 of the first.

Tlusty broke down the left wing and wristed what appeared to be a harmless shot toward Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, but the puck ricocheted off Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta and into the Pittsburgh net.

The Penguins responded less than a minute later when left winger Nick Spaling threw a bad angle shot at Ward from below the goal line that hit center Sidney Crosby in front and landed uncontested to the right of Ward, allowing defenseman Kris Letang to swoop down from his point position and push home his fourth goal of the season.

With Crosby picking up an assist on the goal, it extended his point streak against Carolina to 12 consecutive games.

The Hurricanes outshot the Penguins 17-9 in the first period, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

The Hurricanes regained the lead at 2-1 when a neutral zone turnover by the Penguins led to right winger Patrick Dwyer unleashing a perfectly placed wrist shot just under the crossbar at 2:54 of the second period.

Pittsburgh got the equalizer at 15:52 of the second when right winger Patric Hornqvist picked up a slick drop pass from Crosby and wristed the puck from the right wing faceoff dot. The shot hit Ward in his left shoulder and deflected into the net for a 2-2 tie.

With Crosby off for a controversial goaltender interference call, Carolina retook the lead with a power-play goal at 3:10 of the third when center Nathan Gerbe took a cross-ice pass and fired a wrist shot from the left wing faceoff dot that beat Fleury over his right shoulder.

“They debated whether (Crosby) was interfering with the goaltender,” said Penguins head coach Mike Johnston. “After the second period, that was a debate at the bench. One referee clearly said he wasn’t and all of the sudden they called that, but that was a turning point.”

The Hurricanes had been one for their last 24 power-play chances against the Penguins.

Two penalties in the final minutes by Pittsburgh defensemen Christian Ehrhoff and Maatta dashed any chance of a Penguins comeback. Tlusty added his second goal of the game into the empty net with 12 seconds left. “It’s always exciting to play against a high-skilled team like they have and we’re all just trying to build our game and I think we all bought in tonight and everyone wanted to win,” said Tlusty.

Fleury took the loss on his 30th birthday, dropping his record to 13-4-1. Ward had 20 saves and pushed his record to 7-8-1. “You’ve got to think they’re going to be a little bit better tomorrow and we’re going to have to match that and exceed it and be ready,” said Hurricanes captain Eric Staal.

NOTES: The home-and-home series between the Penguins and Hurricanes is the first between the two franchises since February 1995, when the Hurricanes were still the Hartford Whalers. ... Pittsburgh C Sidney Crosby played in his 572nd career game, tying him with Bob Errey for ninth-most games played in franchise history. ... Carolina LW Nathan Gerbe is one game shy of 100 for his career. ... The Penguins have lost 35 man-games to injury and the Hurricanes have lost 57. ... Friday’s game began the Penguins’ fourth set of 17 back-to-back games. The Hurricanes began their sixth set of a 14 back-to-back games. ... Scratches for the Penguins were D Robert Bortuzzo and RW Beau Bennett (lower body). Scratches for the Hurricanes were C Brad Malone, LW Zach Boychuk and LW Chris Terry.