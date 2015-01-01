Penguins celebrate another New Year’s Eve win

PITTSBURGH -- Exactly 26 years ago, Mario Lemieux scored five goals in five distinctly different ways to send the Pittsburgh Penguins to a New Year’s Eve victory over the Devils. Fast forward to the final day of 2014 and the Penguins emerged victorious again, this time defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.

While the win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday night lacked any historical achievements, the Penguins (23-9-5) snapped a season-high, four-game winless streak and boosted their record to 9-4-2 all time in home New Year’s Eve games.

“It was a good way to turn the page and go into the new year off a win,” Penguins right winger Beau Bennett said.

The Penguins’ depleted lineup got some much-needed relief with injured forwards Bennett and Craig Adams returning, as well as injured defenseman Christian Ehrhoff. Bennett, playing in his first game since Nov. 24 after battling both a lower-body injury and a bout with the mumps, assisted on both Pittsburgh goals.

“Every time Beau’s been healthy I think coach wants to keep us together and it has worked well,” Penguins center Brandon Sutter said.

Left winger Chris Kunitz also had two points with a goal and an assist.

Sutter notched the winning goal against his former team with less than two minutes left in regulation after some sustained pressure in the Carolina end. Sutter’s wrist shot from the slot grazed a defender and found its way to the upper reaches of the net on goaltender Cam Ward’s stick side.

“I thought they controlled more of the third period and we spent a lot of time in our defending and eventually they got a good look there and (Sutter) was able to finish it,” Carolina captain Eric Staal said.

The Hurricanes disrupted the festive atmosphere at Consol Energy Center when center Eric Staal scored the first goal of the game and his ninth goal of the season at 9:12 of the first period with a hard wrist shot from between the hash marks. The shot eluded the glove of Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Penguins defenseman Simon Despres had backed off at the blue line, allowing center Elias Lindholm an easy entry into the zone and time to find Staal in the slot.

Carolina has scored first in four of the last five meetings overall against Pittsburgh and in 13 of their last 19 road games against the Penguins.

The Penguins evened the score at 1 with just 22 seconds left in the first period when Kunitz wired a wrist shot from the right wing circle high over the glove of Ward. The play resulted from a no-look pass from Bennett from below the goal line.

“It’s never good to give up a goal at any time, but obviously goals late hurt you and send you to the locker room with a sour taste in your mouth, but (you) learn from it,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said.

Fleury had to make, perhaps, his best save of the night just over three minutes into the third period when he slid post to post to thwart a two-on-one. Center Jay McClement didn’t get all of the shot, but Fleury had to be sharp to stop the knuckler.

Overall, Fleury turned aside 24 Carolina shots to post his 20th win of the season.

“That’s what you need,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “You need that save because those are huge saves and they give you points.”

NOTES: The 7:05 p.m. ET start was the latest for a New Year’s Eve home game in Pittsburgh since 1977 when the Penguins defeated Cleveland 6-3 in an 8:05 start. ... The Hurricanes are just one of two teams in the NHL this season with four of their five leading scorers 25 years old or younger. Colorado is the other. ... The Penguins have lost 156 man-games to injury or illness this season; the Hurricanes have lost 110. ... Pittsburgh C Marcel Goc is three games shy of 600 for his career. ... LW Jiri Tlusty played in his 300th game for the Hurricanes. ... Scratches for the Penguins were RW Steve Downie (undisclosed), C Ron Klinkhammer and D Scott Harrington. ... Scratches for the Hurricanes were RW Alexander Semin (upper body), C Jordan Staal (undisclosed) and D Tim Gleason.