Penguins punish Lack, Hurricanes

PITTSBURGH -- The results aren’t showing up quite yet in the standings, yet the Pittsburgh Penguins -- most notably Sidney Crosby -- are taking on a different look and feel as the season progresses.

Crosby, uncharacteristically in a scoring slump much of the season, enjoyed a two-goal game for the second time this month and the Penguins roughed up Carolina Hurricanes backup goalie Eddie Lack during a 5-0 victory Sunday.

Center Evgeni Malkin and right winger Patric Hornqvist each had a pair of assists to back goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who needed to make only 22 saves in his third shutout of the season and 41st of his career.

The Penguins wouldn’t make the NHL playoffs if they started today, but bypassed Carolina in the Eastern Conference race. The Hurricanes dropped their second in a row after winning four straight. Pittsburgh had dropped 13 of its previous 19 and was 0-2 against the Hurricanes this season.

Crosby had only one two-goal game in his first 37 games, but now has two in his last seven games. He also has eight goals since Dec. 26, with seven multiple-point games in his last 12.

Pittsburgh had dropped four of its previous five, three past regulation, yet coach Mike Sullivan likes what he’s seeing. Especially in No. 87.

“They’re playing hard, they’re playing with emotion and I think this game is about emotion, it’s about passion, it’s about energy and it’s about being more determined,” said Sullivan, who took over Dec. 12 from fired coach Mike Johnston. “When you bring that level of conviction and dedication, you give yourself a chance every night.”

The Penguins, losers of seven of their last nine at home, got off to a fast start against Lack, who was previously 1-0-1 against them. Defenseman Olli Maatta’s fifth goal of the season started the scoring, only 3:54 into the first period.

Maatta, working off Malkin’s pass from near the blue line, skated around left winger Jeff Skinner in the right circle and beat Lack up high with a wrist shot inside the far post.

“We’ve had a few tough games against them and always trying to come back in games, when you have the lead you let them chase around a little bit,” Fleury said. “And that’s good.”

Rookie right winger Conor Sheary, back with the team after scoring his first career goal earlier in the season, played just 3:12 in the first period, the least amount of any Penguins player active. But he pushed the lead to 2-0 midway through the period while playing on the fourth line.

Center Matt Cullen turned the puck over in the offensive zone and left winger Kevin Porter got it ahead to Sheary, who lost his feet while snapping off a shot from the slot that beat Lack, who constantly went down early to defend against Penguins shots.

“They did a good job of pressuring all of us into turnovers. And they did a good job of capitalizing,” Hurricanes center Jordan Staal said. “It was mostly our fault.”

In the second period, the Penguins killed off more than three minutes of constant Hurricanes power-play time that included a two-man advantage that lasted 43 seconds.

“That kill was huge,” Crosby said.

Center Eric Staal said, after the Hurricanes played their ninth game in 16 days, “You never want to make excuses at all. I don’t think our pace and execution level were where it needs to be and has been for a while. But we’re not down.”

Crosby, who has constantly tormented Carolina during his career and did so again Sunday, deflecting right winger Phil Kessel’s shot-pass toward the edge of the crease with 37 seconds left in the second for his 13th goal. Carolina top-line left winger Kris Versteeg was off after drawing his second penalty in the final seven minutes-plus of the period.

Crosby added his 14th goal -- and collected his 49th career point against Carolina in 37 games -- near the midpoint of the third period. Crosby, in a scoring slump earlier while not being picked for the NHL All-Star game, scored his seventh goal in his last 13 games.

“Our focus was to keep playing the same way,” Fleury said of Pittsburgh not relaxing after taking the 3-0 lead.

Defenseman Trevor Daley, playing with Maatta on the top defensive pairing with Kris Letang out with an injury, scored his third goal of the season, in the third period.

NOTES: The Hurricanes don’t play again until Thursday at Toronto, the first of three games in four days. ... Carolina won its previous two games against Pittsburgh this season in overtime. ... Newly acquired Penguins LW Carl Hagelin scored the goal for the New York Rangers that eliminated Pittsburgh in the playoffs last season. ... Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was a Rangers assistant during Hagelin’s first two seasons with the team. ... Hagelin (four points in the last four games with the Anaheim Ducks) was on the Penguins’ No. 2 line with C Evgeni Malkin and RW Phil Kessel. ... Penguins D Trevor Daley, playing in his 800th NHL game, was with Olli Maatta on Pittsburgh’s top defensive pairing. ... The Penguins held out D Kris Letang, who appeared to injure his right arm Friday night against Tampa Bay. Letang has 14 points in his last nine games. ... The Hurricanes scratched LW Chris Terry and D Brett Pesce. ... The Penguins held out Letang and LW Sergei Plotnikov.