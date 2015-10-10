Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

D James Wisniewski suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo surgery, the Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday. Wisniewski is expected to be sidelined approximately six months. He was injured just 47 seconds into Thursday’s season-opening game against the Nashville Predators. The 31-year-old Wisniewski was obtained in the offseason from the Anaheim Ducks for goaltender Anton Khudobin. He is in his 11th NHL season and has 53 goals in 552 career regular-season games.