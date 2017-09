LW Brock McGinn got his first career goal, in his first NHL game, and had an assist Friday.

C Eric Staal had a goal and two assists to lead Carolina (1-3-0) to a 5-3 decision over the Detroit Red Wings (3-1-0) at Joe Louis Arena on Friday night.

