Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

C Victor Rask scored 1:49 into overtime, and the Hurricanes beat the Avalanche 1-0 Wednesday night. Rask took a pass from D Ryan Murphy and beat G Semyon Varlamov with a backhander for his second of the season.

G Cam Ward turned away 26 shots for his first shutout of the season. Ward’s 23rd career shutout included several big saves to send the game to overtime.

D John-Michael Liles took a skate to the face along the boards and left the ice late in the second period. He returned later in the game and said afterward he took the butt of Iginla’s skate to his two front teeth.