Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

D Jaccob Slavin was called up by the Hurricanes for his NHL debut Friday. He led Charlotte defensemen with seven assists for the American Hockey League team before the promotion.

C Brad Malone, playing for the first time in five games, broke a scoreless tie with 12:13 remaining to put the Hurricanes on top in an eventual loss Friday. It was the first goal in 11 games this season for Malone, who’s in his second season with the Hurricanes and a healthy scratch for recent games. “I just wanted to re-establish myself,” Malone said. “That’s my job.”