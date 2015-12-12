Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

LW Jeff Skinner scored three goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night in front of 17,174 at the Honda Center. Skinner, who scored just 18 goals last season after getting a career-high 33 two years ago, now has six goals in his past four games. “Part of my job is to produce offensively,” Skinner said. “It’s been up and down this year but in the last few games, I’ve doing a good job of creating offense and finishing off on it.”

G Eddie Lack stopped 31 shots for his second victory in the Hurricanes’ 5-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night in front of 17,174 at the Honda Center. Lack, who has been alternating with Cam Ward in the net, received his first start since Dec. 3 after he stopped 10 of 12 shots in relief of Ward during Carolina’s 6-5 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. “Obviously, I haven’t been happy with my performance this season,” said Lack, who entered the game with a 1-6-1 record. “But I’ve been working on a couple of things lately, like puck tracking. I feel like it’s all starting to come into place now and I‘m starting to feel a lot more comfortable. Hopefully, I can get on a little bit of a roll.”