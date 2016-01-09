FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
January 10, 2016 / 3:29 AM / 2 years ago

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Elias Lindholm scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and a clinching goal late in the game Friday.

C Victor Rask missed a Carolina game for the first time this season on Friday night. He left Wednesday night’s game at Vancouver with an upper-body injury, then was scratched two nights later.

D Justin Faulk played in his first home game on Friday night since he was selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game.

G Cam Ward thought he was through with the toughest part and then he had to face another 5-on-3 situation Friday night. He navigated that segment successfully and the Hurricanes were on their way to a 4-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena. “I can’t say that has happened too many times in my career,” Ward said of encountering a pair of 5-on-3 power pays for an opponent in the same period. “When you have that, it’s just work.” Ward made 35 saves, including stopping all 16 third-period shots. He notched his first victory since Dec. 26, though it was only his third appearance since then. “Fortunately, we were able to weather the storm early,” Ward said.

C Jordan Staal scored earlier on a power play for the Hurricanes (17-18-7), who won for the first time in four games. Left winger Chris Terry tallied in the third period for the Hurricanes before Lindholm’s empty-net goal with 1:01 to play. “We knew to get on the board early against a team that is desperate,” Staal said. “We’re playing solid and that’s a lot of good things to build on.”

