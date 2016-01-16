Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

LW Jeff Skinner led the way for the Carolina offense with a goal and an assist. He started the scoring with his team-leading 17th goal of the year 1:49 into the second period and assisted on a third-period goal from right winger Brock McGinn.

G Eddie Lack raised his career record against the Blues to 6-0 and the backup goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes just missed his first shutout of the season in a 4-1 win Thursday night over the Blues. Lack stopped 23 of 24 St. Louis shots, allowing only a third-period goal from center Jori Lehtera off a rebound, as he helped the Hurricanes extend their winning streak to a season-high four games. “My teams have been playing extremely well against them,” Lack said. “It’s been a lot of close games and I’ve been fortunate to be on the right side of the score. Yeah, it’s tough to explain.” Lack had to make only 11 saves through the first two periods, a challenge for a goalie to stay sharp when facing so few shots. “I‘m not going to lie,” Lack said. “It’s tough sometimes to just stand there waiting for it. ... I was trying to stay warm.”

D Ron Hainsey played in his 800th game on Friday night but has yet to log a playoff game.

LW Nathan Gerbe returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing 25 straight games after suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 22. With Gerbe activated, the Hurricanes sent LW Phil Di Giuseppe and LW Brock McGinn to the AHL Charlotte Checkers. Di Giuseppe had eight points in 14 games for Carolina but hasn’t played since being injured Jan. 2 against Nashville.