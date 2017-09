D Ron Hainsey played in his 800th game on Friday night but has yet to log a playoff game.

LW Nathan Gerbe returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing 25 straight games after suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 22. With Gerbe activated, the Hurricanes sent LW Phil Di Giuseppe and LW Brock McGinn to the AHL Charlotte Checkers. Di Giuseppe had eight points in 14 games for Carolina but hasn’t played since being injured Jan. 2 against Nashville.