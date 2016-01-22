Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

G Eddie Lack will take over as Carolina’s No. 1 goaltender after G Cam Ward (concussion) was placed on injured reserve. G Daniel Altshuller was recalled from Charlotte of the AHL.

G Eddie Lack stopped 32 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the seventh of his career. “I felt that we played a good system game,” Lack said. “With these two teams as well, I kind of feel like we cancel each other out sometimes. It was two good goaltenders. I felt like Reims played a really good game and it was going back and forth, and in the third I felt that we took over and then I felt like we deserved the two points.”

G Cam Ward (concussion) was put on injured reserve Wednesday and is out indefinitely.

C Jordan Staal put a sudden end to a game that neither team seemed ready to win Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes center fired home a rebound at 2:54 of overtime for his 11th goal of the season and a 1-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. “In the third period we did a good job of playing in their end more and got back to playing the game we want to play,” Staal said. “We created a lot of chances and a lot of shot and they did a good job of keeping us to the outside and not giving us second rebounds.”