Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
February 7, 2016 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Brett Pesce (lower body) remained out for the Friday game at Winnipeg.

G Cam Ward eased into his first game back and then had work piled on him as the Hurricanes outlasted the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Friday night. Ward, starting for the first time since suffering a concussion Jan. 15, enjoyed the view from the crease as the Hurricanes battered the Jets with four goals in just over 10 minutes of play. And he was pushed to make just five saves in the opening 20 minutes as the visitors led 4-0. But the 31-year-old netminder was sensational in the final two periods, even as the Jets rallied with a goal in the middle frame and two more in the third. He finished the night with 33 saves and was named the game’s first star. “I felt real comfortable,” said Ward. “For myself, it’s the first game in a while. Getting off to a 4-0 lead in the first period definitely helped relieve me. I was a little anxious before.”

C Jordan Staal collected a goal, his 12th, and set up two others. Staal, who has eight points in his last six games, said the contest was far too close for comfort. “It would be nice to win 4-0 every night, but they did a good job of coming back and making us work for it,” he said. “We do have to learn how to play stronger with the big lead like that and find ways to choke teams out. We’ll learn from this and keep growing as a team.”

