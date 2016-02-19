Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

C Riley Nash saw just 8:39 of ice time but limited opportunities did not prevent him from scoring for the third straight game. Nash also has an assist in his recent streak of productivity. Five of Nash’s seven goals this season have come since Jan. 26.

G Eddie Lack stopped 18 shots, but he knows it that should have been 19. Smith’s goal from the left wing faceoff circle squeezed through when he appeared to have all angles covered. “It’s a really bad goal,” Lack said. “It was decisive for us, so obviously I want that back. Other than that, I felt like we battled hard and we could have got a couple more, but it wasn’t our night.”

G Cam Ward returned from a one-game absence with a lower-body injury to serve as the backup. Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said Ward could be back in the crease Friday when the Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks.

C Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, who had their winning streak stopped at two games and failed to pick up at least a point for the first time in six. “They came up with the extra one at the end, and we couldn’t come up with the third one,” Staal said. “We came out a little flat, I think, our legs weren’t going and the puck wasn’t moving like we normally can. We started playing a little better towards the second and third. Our special teams did do a good job, but when we’re playing at our best, we’re controlling the game and we’re moving our feet, we’re moving the puck quick, and we didn’t see that tonight.”