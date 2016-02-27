Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

C Andrej Nestrasil suffered a back injury Thursday night at the Toronto, ending up in the hospital amid reports that he might be out for the rest of the season.

C Brad Malone of the Hurricanes cleared waivers then ended up in Friday’s lineup.

LW Nathan Gerbe was in the Carolina lineup for the first time in eight games.

G Cam Ward stopped 18 shots for the Hurricanes. Ward was 3-0-2 in his first five starts this month, but since then he’s 2-3-0.

RW Kris Versteeg of the Hurricanes has only one point (an assist) in the last seven games. That’s a dip from the type of production that allowed him to rack up 33 points this season. Given that his name has been floated in trade speculation, if figures that his numbers might be under extra scrutiny.