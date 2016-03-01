Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

D Dennis Robertson was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Blackhawks on Monday in exchange for G Drew MacIntyre. Robertson, 24, had five goals (two goals, three assists) in 37 games for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. He was originally a sixth-round selection by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2011.

LW Anthony Camara, a third-round pick in the 2016 draft and a fifth-rounder in 2017 were acquired by Carolina from Boston on Monday for D John-Michael Liles. Camara, 22, has five assists and no goals this season for the Providence Bruins of the AHL.