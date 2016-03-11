Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

F Phil Di Giuseppe slid home a rebound at 1:30 of overtime after Jeff Skinner was stopped on a breakaway, and the Hurricanes got the win in the opener of a make-or-break five-game road trip. “I saw Skinnie going down on a little breakaway there, and just in case he missed, I was going to clean up the garbage,” Di Giuseppe said. “So, I got lucky, it came right to me and I took a whack at it.”

D Noah Hanifin set up two goals, including the overtime winner, in a 3-2 victory over his favorite team growing up. Hanifin, who just turned 19, bought between 30 and 50 tickets for the game and, before the game, his teammates let him lead the team out onto the ice -- except they didn’t come with him, leaving him out there alone for a few spins.

F Elias Lindholm scored his first in 16 games on Thursday.