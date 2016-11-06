Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

D Ron Hainsey scored the first shorthanded goal of his 845-game career in Carolina's 3-2 shootout victory in Nashville on Saturday. "No matter how you do it, you're going to have to score goals to win," Hainsey said. "We were getting them early and now it's dried up a bit. We won with two goals tonight, which is a credit to (Cam) Ward for great goaltending."

G Cam Ward made 25 stops in Carolina's 3-2 shootout victory in Nashville on Saturday. Looking nothing like the goalie who entered the night with a 3.33 goals-against average and .882 save percentage, Ward (2-3-2) denied three of Nashville's first-period breakaways, conceding only James Neal's second goal of the season at 9:44. Ward also came up clutch in overtime, making saves on good scoring chances by Viktor Arvidsson early and Filip Forsberg late. In the shootout, he stoned Craig Smith, Ryan Johansen and Forsberg. "He held the fort when we hung him out there in the first period," D Ron Hainsey said of Ward.

RW Lee Stempniak played his 800th NHL game Saturday, getting the start on the first line with C Victor Rask and LW Jeff Skinner.