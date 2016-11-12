Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

F Phil Di Giuseppe was assigned by the Hurricanes to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. Di Giuseppe, 23, is in his second NHL season and has played in 11 of the team's 13 games this season, posting 11 penalty minutes.

D Justin Faulk was placed on the Hurricanes' injured reserve list with an upper-body injury. Faulk, 24, suffered the injury in Carolina's game against New Jersey on Nov. 6. The team's move is retroactive to Nov. 7. He has scored three goals and earned three assists in 11 games this season.