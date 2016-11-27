Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

G Cam Ward (7-6-3) started his ninth game in a row Saturday - a 2-1 loss in Ottawa on Kyle Turris' goal with 3:32 left - as backup Eddie Lack remains out with a concussion. Ward allowed two goals or fewer in seven straight games. "It is frustrating. Any time you give up a late goal, a game winning goal, it is frustrating," Ward said. "It's important we park it here when we fly back to Raleigh and get ready for Florida. We have less than 24 hours to go back out there and continue to do what we've been doing. We've been playing strong. Tonight was no different. We just weren't able to find the back of the net."