FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 3, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 9 months ago

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Noah Hanifin, a Norwood, Mass. native., played his third career game at TD Garden on Thursday. Hanifan scored the game-winner in a shootout April 4 at Boston.

D Noah Hanifin, a native of nearby Norwood, Mass., had the lone goal for Carolina on Thursday at Boston -- his second of the season -- and is showing a knack for scoring at TD Garden. Hanifan also scored the decisive shootout goal in the Hurricanes' 2-1 victory in Boston last April 5.

LW Brock McGinn returned to the Hurricanes lineup Thursday against the Bruins after missing three games with an upper-body injury. McGinn took the place of C Jordan Staal (concussion), who is out indefinitely.

G Cam Ward recorded 34 saves for Carolina in a 2-1 shootout loss at Boston on Thursday.

C Jordan Staal (concussion) remains out indefinitely. Staal has five goals and four assists in 21 games this season. "He's not going to get to 100 percent probably from now to the end of the year, but he should be closer," coach Bill Peters said of Staal.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.