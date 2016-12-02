Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

D Noah Hanifin, a Norwood, Mass. native., played his third career game at TD Garden on Thursday. Hanifan scored the game-winner in a shootout April 4 at Boston.

D Noah Hanifin, a native of nearby Norwood, Mass., had the lone goal for Carolina on Thursday at Boston -- his second of the season -- and is showing a knack for scoring at TD Garden. Hanifan also scored the decisive shootout goal in the Hurricanes' 2-1 victory in Boston last April 5.

LW Brock McGinn returned to the Hurricanes lineup Thursday against the Bruins after missing three games with an upper-body injury. McGinn took the place of C Jordan Staal (concussion), who is out indefinitely.

G Cam Ward recorded 34 saves for Carolina in a 2-1 shootout loss at Boston on Thursday.

C Jordan Staal (concussion) remains out indefinitely. Staal has five goals and four assists in 21 games this season. "He's not going to get to 100 percent probably from now to the end of the year, but he should be closer," coach Bill Peters said of Staal.