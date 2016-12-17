FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
December 18, 2016 / 4:09 AM / 8 months ago

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 12th of the season for Carolina less than six minutes in, fighting off Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen in the crease after taking a pass from Derek Ryan, who now has points in five straight games as the Hurricanes grabbed an early 1-0 lead.

LW Teuvo Teravainen scored his eighth of the season just eight seconds after Nicklas Backstrom was called for holding, redirecting a shot by Sebastian Aho in the high slot past Philipp Grubauer to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead.

