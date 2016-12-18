FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
December 18, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 8 months ago

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Derek Ryan had his career-best five-game point streak snapped Saturday.

D Brett Pesce appeared in his 100th NHL game Saturday -- all with Carolina.

LW Sebastian Aho scored in the shootout to lead Carolina to a 2-1 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. The Hurricanes are 35-52 in shootouts, including 2-4 this season. "We needed this," said Aho, who failed to convert in Friday's shootout loss to Washington.

G Cam Ward made 23 saves while playing for the second night in a row in Carolina's 2-1 shootout victory over Buffalo on Saturday He was closing in on his third 1-0 victory of the season until late in regulation. "We competed real hard in a back-to-back situation," Ward said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.