Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

C Derek Ryan had his career-best five-game point streak snapped Saturday.

D Brett Pesce appeared in his 100th NHL game Saturday -- all with Carolina.

LW Sebastian Aho scored in the shootout to lead Carolina to a 2-1 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. The Hurricanes are 35-52 in shootouts, including 2-4 this season. "We needed this," said Aho, who failed to convert in Friday's shootout loss to Washington.

G Cam Ward made 23 saves while playing for the second night in a row in Carolina's 2-1 shootout victory over Buffalo on Saturday He was closing in on his third 1-0 victory of the season until late in regulation. "We competed real hard in a back-to-back situation," Ward said.