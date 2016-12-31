Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

C Elias Lindholm departed by the third period on Friday night with an upper-body injury. Peters said his status for Saturday night at Tampa Bay was unknown.

D Justin Faulk missed his second game in a row on Friday night with a lower-body injury in what the team has determined is a week-to-week situation.

LW Teuvo Teravainen played against his former team for the first time on Friday night.

G Cam Ward made 27 saves on Friday night to beat the Blackhawks.By the time Ward was called upon for a busy late-game stretch, he figured it was his turn to make sure the Hurricanes closed out a victory. "We played an excellent first period and kind of dictated the play," Ward said. "I got a little excited at the end." Ward had his helmet jarred loose a couple of times. He said he was hit in the helmet by pucks up to five times during the game. "I guess I was literally using my head," he said. "I don't ever remember being hit in the head that many times in a game."

F Bryan Bickell, who had been with the Blackhawks until an offseason trade, met with many of his former teammates on Friday night before playing against Chicago. He has been on injured reserve since mid-November after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.