Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

C Elias Lindholm, who was injured in Friday's game against Chicago and did not return, missed Saturday's game.

G Jorge Alves was signed to a professional tryout contract and served as the backup to Cam Ward in Carolina's 3-1 loss in Tampa Bay on Saturday. Eddie Lack was too sick to dress for the Hurricanes, so Alves, Carolina's equipment manager, suited up. He played club hockey at North Carolina State before playing in the minor leagues, last with Charlotte in the East Coast Hockey League. Alves entered the game with eight seconds remaining in the third period.