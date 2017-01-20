Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

G Alex Nedeljkovic was assigned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League affiliate on Thursday. Nedeljkovic, 21, played well in his NHL debut on Tuesday, stopping all 17 shots he faced in a 30-minute relief appearance versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

G Michael Leighton was recalled from Charlotte on Thursday. Leighton posted a 2-1-0 mark with a 3.53 goals-against average in limited duty with the Hurricanes this season. The 35-year-old Ontario native has an 8-6-3 record with a 2.32 goals-against average and .918 save percentage with the Checkers in 2016-17. Leighton owns a 37-42-14 mark with a 2.96 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 109 career outings with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina.