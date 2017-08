G Alex Nedeljkovic, who made his NHL debut in relief of G Cam Ward on Tuesday night, was sent back to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

G Michael Leighton returned to the backup role for the Hurricanes after a recent assignment to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

G Cam Ward, who made his 21st consecutive start, had three rebounds pushed between his pads and finished with 34 saves in the Hurricanes' 7-1 loss to the Penguins on Friday night.