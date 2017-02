F Sebastian Aho, who posted a career-high four points Tuesday vs. Philadelphia, scored his second consecutive game-winning goal to lead the Hurricanes to back-to-back wins on the heels of a five-game losing streak.

G Cam Ward made 24 saves for his 20th victory of the season.

F Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes (23-20-7), who have won two games in a row after a five-game losing streak.