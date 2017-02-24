Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

F Danny Kristo and a second-round pick of the 2017 NHL draft were acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes for veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey, who waived his no-trade clause to join the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kristo has recorded six goals, seven assists and 12 penalty minutes in 40 games with both Chicago and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. The 26-year-old Minnesota native has recorded 153 points (78 goals, 75 assists) in 267 career AHL contests with Hamilton, Hartford, Chicago and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

F Bryan Bickell was placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday as the veteran prepares for perhaps the next step of his comeback from multiple sclerosis. Should Bickell clear waivers at noon ET on Friday, the 30-year-old can be assigned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League. The Checkers open a six-game homestand with contests on both Friday and Saturday nights. Bickell, who has practiced with the Hurricanes for more than a month, hasn't played since Oct. 30. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis on Nov. 11.