F Lucas Wallmark was recalled from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League on Sunday. This marks the first NHL recall for Wallmark, who will join the Hurricanes for the team's game on Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the New York Islanders. Wallmark, 21, leads the Checkers with 21 goals this season, ranks second on the team with 39 points and leads all team forwards with a plus-7 rating.