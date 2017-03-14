Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

LW Phil Di Giuseppe (upper body) was scratched Monday.

D Noah Hanifin, C Elias Lindholm and C Jordan Staal each had two assists Monday in the Hurricanes' 8-4 win over the Islanders.

D Brock McGinn (upper body) was scratched Monday.

D Jaccob Slavin collected the first hat trick of his NHL career Monday as the Hurricanes beat the Islanders 8-4. He also had an assist.

LW Valentin Zykov (upper body) was scratched Monday.

LW Jeff Skinner and D Justin Faulk each scored twice in the Hurricane's wild 8-4 win over the Islanders on Monday.

G Cam Ward recorded 23 saves Monday in the Hurricanes' 8-4 win over the Islanders.

