Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

LW Phil Di Giuseppe (upper body) was scratched Monday.
D Noah Hanifin, C Elias Lindholm and C Jordan Staal each had two assists Monday in the Hurricanes' 8-4 win over the Islanders.
D Brock McGinn (upper body) was scratched Monday.
D Jaccob Slavin collected the first hat trick of his NHL career Monday as the Hurricanes beat the Islanders 8-4. He also had an assist.
LW Valentin Zykov (upper body) was scratched Monday.
LW Jeff Skinner and D Justin Faulk each scored twice in the Hurricane's wild 8-4 win over the Islanders on Monday.
G Cam Ward recorded 23 saves Monday in the Hurricanes' 8-4 win over the Islanders.
