5 months ago
Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
March 15, 2017 / 2:37 AM / 5 months ago

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Phil Di Giuseppe (upper body) was scratched Monday.

D Noah Hanifin, C Elias Lindholm and C Jordan Staal each had two assists Monday in the Hurricanes' 8-4 win over the Islanders.

C Elias Lindholm, D Noah Hanifin and C Jordan Staal each had two assists Monday in the Hurricanes' 8-4 win over the Islanders.

D Brock McGinn (upper body) was scratched Monday.

D Jaccob Slavin collected the first hat trick of his NHL career Monday as the Hurricanes beat the Islanders 8-4. He also had an assist.

LW Valentin Zykov (upper body) was scratched Monday.

LW Jeff Skinner and D Justin Faulk each scored twice in the Hurricane's wild 8-4 win over the Islanders on Monday.

D Justin Faulk and LW Jeff Skinner each scored twice in the Hurricane's wild 8-4 win over the Islanders on Monday.

G Cam Ward recorded 23 saves Monday in the Hurricanes' 8-4 win over the Islanders.

C Jordan Staal, C Elias Lindholm and D Noah Hanifin each had two assists Monday in the Hurricanes' 8-4 win over the Islanders.

