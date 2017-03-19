FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 5 months ago

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Elias Lindholm extended his point streak to six games with an empty-net goal with 25.6 seconds remaining to seal it for Carolina.

D Jaccob Slavin assisted on two of the three Carolina goals for six points in his last four games.

LW Jeff Skinner's two goals gave him 25 multi-goal games, making the 24-year-old the youngest player in the league with 20-plus multi-goal games. Skinner's two goals goal moved him past Sami Kapanen for seventh on the all-time Carolina scoring list with 315 points. Skinner also tied Erik Cole for fourth all-time with 168 goals. "It's pretty obvious when he gets hot and you get him around the net he's tough to defend," teammate Jordan Staal said. "I know I wouldn't want to defend him. He's quick, he's smart and he finds pucks around the net. He's just a natural goal scorer who can change the game in an instant."

G Eddie Lack stopped 27 shots to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Lack, playing in just his 14th game as Cam Ward's backup, was coming off a 3-1 victory Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild in which he stopped 31 shots, earning him another start from coach Bill Peters. "I'm in a rhythm now and I'm not thinking too much," Lack said. "My whole career I've been the thinking guy, like always asking myself 'what can I do better or what can I change.' When I am in a rhythm like I am now it comes more naturally."

C Jordan Staal's tip-in of a point shot by Jaccob Slavin 29 seconds into the game was the fastest of the season for Carolina.

