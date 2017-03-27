Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

F Lucas Wallmark was recalled from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Wallmark, 21, made his NHL debut on March 13, and he registered his first NHL point with an assist against the Islanders a day later. He leads the Checkers with 23 goals this season, ranks second on the team with 42 points and leads all team forwards with a plus-11 rating. Wallmark is in his first North American season after playing the last three seasons primarily with Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League.