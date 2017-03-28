FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 29, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 5 months ago

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Valentin Zykov was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Monday. Zykov appeared in two games and scored a goal before missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury.

LW Jeff Skinner has 15 points since March 5. His 174th goal Monday tied Rod Brind'Amour for third on the Hurricanes' franchise list.

D Justin Faulk scored two goals Monday in the Hurricanes' 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

G Eddie Lack was injured while allowing an overtime goal Monday, and he was hospitalized for observation. He had feeling in his extremities.

