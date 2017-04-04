Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

F Bryan Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last November, was recalled by the Hurricanes on Monday. Bickell, 31, is expected to play when the Hurricanes visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. It will be the first NHL game for the veteran forward since Oct. 30 against Philadelphia. He experienced numbness and dizziness during a practice session with Carolina on Nov. 8 and was diagnosed with MS three days later following an MRI exam. Although there is no cure for the disease, which affects the body's central nervous system, Bickell reported improvement following intravenous drug treatments and began skating again in January. He was assigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL on Feb. 24 and produced one goal and three assists in 10 games. In his first season with the Hurricanes, Bickell scored one goal in seven games before he was placed on injured reserve following his diagnosis.