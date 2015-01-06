Preview: Hurricanes at Predators

The Nashville Predators are tied atop the Central Division but their penchant for giving away leads is a concern entering Tuesday’s home matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Nashville surrendered a three-goal lead for the second time in three games before winning in overtime at Los Angeles and allowed a late goal in regulation in a shootout loss at Anaheim over the weekend. “It’s frustrating, but it’s nothing we can’t fix,” Predators forward Craig Smith said.

Coming off back-to-back victories for the first team since early November, the Hurricanes look to extend their recent domination over Nashville, having won four straight in the series. Carolina has scored more than two goals only once in 17 games, but the consecutive triumphs have boosted the team’s morale. “It’s a lot nicer coming to the rink and coming to games,” captain Eric Staal said. “Everything that goes with winning, it’s just a better feeling.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (12-23-4): Carolina has won its last two by 2-1 scores and has managed only nine goals in its last eight games. Despite the paucity of offense, the Hurricanes have been involved in seven one-goal decisions in the past eight games - helped by a penalty kill that has snuffed out 20 straight chances. “A lot of the guys who kill penalties are fourth- and third-line guys who usually aren’t on the power play, and we have to take pride in it,” forward Patrick Dwyer said. “We have to keep them out. And build momentum off it.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (25-9-4): Carolina’s penalty kill will receive a stern test from Nashville, which has converted on 7-of-20 power-play opportunities over the past six games. James Neal, who is second on the team with 13 goals, has been sidelined for the past two games with a lower-body injury but Mike Ribeiro has helped fill the void by collecting five assists in that span to boost his team high total to 26. Leading goal scorer Filip Forsberg needs one point to eclipse Alexander Radulov’s franchise rookie record of 37 in a season.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes F Jeff Skinner has five goals and 10 points in six games versus Nashville.

2. Predators G Pekka Rinne, who leads the NHL with 25 wins, suffered his first loss in four games versus Carolina in a 2-1 defeat Dec. 2.

3. Carolina has killed off 29-of-30 short-handed situations over the last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Hurricanes 1