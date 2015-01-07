Predators use big third period to beat Hurricanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Good teams find a way to win games when they don’t play their best.

Chalk up the Nashville Predators’ latest victory in that category.

Twenty minutes away from its first losing streak of the season, Nashville rallied against the pesky Carolina Hurricanes, scoring all its goals in the third period for a 3-2 win Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Defenseman Roman Josi supplied the game-winner at 15:17, taking a sweet cross-ice feed from left winger Viktor Stalberg, settling the puck and teeing up a 38-foot slapper from the top of the left faceoff circle for his seventh goal.

The win improved the Predators (26-9-4) to 15-2-1 at home, with 13 wins by one goal, and moved them into sole possession of first place in the Central Division.

“We didn’t come out too strong,” said Nashville center Mike Fisher. “We didn’t have a good first period. We got down to our game, got a better feel for it and started to work. We played better in the second (period) and we could feel it coming in the third.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Predators

Carolina (12-24-4) started the night with the second-fewest points in the NHL, but beat the Predators 2-1 last month in Raleigh, N.C., and authored a similar script for the first two periods Tuesday.

Riding the coattails of a power-play goal by center Eric Staal at 17:25 of the first period, plus solid work by their defense and goalkeeper Cam Ward, the Hurricanes hushed the crowd of 15,706.

However, Nashville, as it’s done often this season, constructed a comeback, winning for the 13th time in 21 games after surrendering the first goal.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis got it started with an odd goal, flipping a wrister from behind the goal line off Ward’s backside at 4:43 of the third.

Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk’s power-play tally at 8:14 temporarily blunted the Predators’ momentum, but the Hurricanes’ lead barely lasted two minutes. Fisher swatted home the rebound of center Colin Wilson’s shot at 10:29 for his sixth goal.

“It was just a matter of getting pucks to the net and getting hungry,” Fisher said. “When we do that, we’re successful. Sometimes, it’s just finding that will to do it.”

Less than five minutes later, Josi broke the tie with his 10th point in the last nine games.

“I think (coach Peter Laviolette) really wants the D to jump up in the play,” Josi said. “I think he wants us all to shoot the puck. I think all the defenseman want to get the puck on the net as much as possible. That’s how you create goals.”

After coughing up third-period leads in three of their last four games, the Predators made this one stick. They had to kill 55 seconds of 6-on-4 time when Carolina pulled Ward after center Paul Gaustad was called for tripping at 18:34, but Hurricanes center Jordan Staal took an offensive-zone minor for slashing to end the power play.

Laviolette said it was one of Nashville’s gutsiest wins of the season.

“Not every game is going to be a gem,” he said. “It was tough to get going tonight. This is 100 percent on the players. It’s their win.”

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (26-6-2) made 23 saves, adding to his NHL-high win total. He robbed left winger Nathan Gerbe after a turnover by center Mike Ribeiro just before the first period’s halfway point, stopping Gerbe’s attempt from the slot with his back to the puck.

Ward (10-16-2) matched Rinne’s 23 saves in a losing effort as the Hurricanes fell to 4-16-2 on the road.

“We made enough breakdowns to cost us the opportunity to have a point or maybe two,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “I didn’t think we executed very well in the second half of the game.”

NOTES: Carolina D John-Michael Liles (illness) missed his fifth straight game, while C Andrej Nestrasil (upper-body injury) sat out his 13th straight game. ... Nashville LW James Neal (lower-body injury) missed his third straight game and C Matt Cullen (upper-body injury) sat out as well. Neither participated in the morning skate. ... The Hurricanes entered the game tied for third in the NHL with 338 takeaways, led by Justin Faulk with 28. That’s good for third among defensemen. ... Predators LW Taylor Beck (illness) was on the ice for the morning skate, but missed his third straight game. ... Nashville C Filip Forsberg notched an assist for his 38th point, giving him the franchise’s scoring record for a rookie.