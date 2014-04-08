Preview: Hurricanes at Rangers

Having clinched their eighth playoff berth in nine seasons, the New York Rangers look to improve their standing when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. New York has suffered back-to-back 3-2 losses - the first in a shootout - and had its lead over third-place Philadelphia in the Metropolitan Division shrink to two points in the process. The Rangers officially gained entry into the NHL’s second season by virtue of New Jersey’s 1-0 setback to Calgary of Monday.

While New York has punched its ticket for the playoffs, Carolina is all but assured to miss the postseason for the fifth straight campaign. Jeff Skinner certainly isn’t to blame for the Hurricanes’ woes, however. The 21-year-old netted his team-leading - and career high-tying - 31st goal in a 3-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday and has five tallies and three assists in his last eight contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (34-33-11): Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as Carolina posted a 3-1 triumph over New York on March 11. The victory was the Hurricanes’ first in 11 meetings with the Rangers, dating back to Jan. 20, 2011. Jiri Tlusty also tallied in the last encounter and could return to the ice after missing Saturday’s contest with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (43-31-5): Mats Zuccarello scored both of his team’s goals in a loss to Ottawa on Saturday. The Norwegian has netted four tallies and set up three others during his four-game point streak. Zuccarello and Benoit Pouliot each notched an assist on March 11, and the latter has secured a point in each of his last five contests.

OVERTIME

1. New York hasn’t exactly taken advantage of playing on home ice, posting an 18-17-4 mark at Madison Square Garden this season.

2. Carolina has killed off 23 of its last 24 short-handed situations.

3. With LW Chris Kreider nursing a left hand injury, the Rangers recalled RW Jesper Fast from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1