Nash’s shootout goal lifts Rangers past Hurricanes

NEW YORK -- Down a goal with 20 minutes to play and closing in on their fourth loss in five games this season, the New York Rangers felt a sense of urgency Thursday.

“There was desperation,” center Derick Brassard said.

That attitude paid off, as Brassard scored his third goal of the season midway through the third period to tie the game, and right winger Rick Nash scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Rangers a much-needed 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

New York (2-3-0) halted a three-game losing streak.

“Coming to the rink every day and losing, it’s not fun,” Brassard said. “The last couple days were tough. I think we showed a lot of character coming into the third like that. We had a really good second period, but when we came into the third period, I think there was desperation.”

The Hurricanes (0-2-2) held a 1-0 lead after the second period on the strength of left winger Chris Terry’s third goal of the season and goaltender Anton Khudobin stopping the first 20 shots he faced.

Terry’s goal was somewhat fluky as well, as his shot from the right point deflected off Rangers right winger Lee Stempniak, then the knob of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s stick before sneaking under the crossbar.

It was the only goal allowed by Lundqvist, who made 29 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout.

Lundqvist allowed 12 goals on 51 shots over his previous two games, so this was a bounce-back performance he was desperate to have.

“We’ve been doing a lot of good things the last couple games offensively, so for us to come back to our structure, I think it helps me a lot to focus on what I have to do,” Lundqvist said. “It’s a combination there, and I felt like we were on the same page. Knowing they were missing a lot of their top players, I think mentally we had some confidence coming into this game, but at the same time, we had some work to do.”

The Hurricanes, who are depleted by injury, earned points in two consecutive games despite being winless on the season. Defenseman Jay Harrison is choosing to accentuate the positive.

“I thought we played a pretty strong 60-minute game,” Harrison said. “I mean, we showed some resiliency there and held onto it. We kept pucks deep, we cycled the puck, we generated some offense, we played tight defensively away from the puck as well. That’s two games in a row we put back-to-back efforts together, but we’re probably going to look back and see some positive things about it -- not the result -- but we’re building towards that (and) we’ll take the things we did really well and look forward.”

Khudobin was the biggest reason the Hurricanes managed a point. He made 33 saves in all and was only beaten by a shot from defenseman Dan Girardi that hit right winger Mats Zuccarello before Brassard tipped it home.

“He was solid,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said of Khudobin. “We talked about winning a 2-1 game, and it was available for us. Obviously, we fell one goal short in regulation and then in overtime, but Anton played really well.”

The only puck that eluded him in the shootout was off the stick of Nash. Along with his goal in the breakaway contest, Nash leads the league with six goals this season. He is perhaps the biggest reason the Rangers have two wins instead of zero.

“When your third shooter is Nash, we are pretty confident,” Brassard said. “He’s hot right now. ... He’s been really good for us, and we are going to need him to be good for the rest of the season.”

NOTES: Hurricanes D Andrej Sekera (upper body) and D John-Michael Liles (upper body) did not play Thursday night. ... Other key Carolina injuries include C Eric Staal (upper body), C Jordan Staal (leg), RW Jeff Skinner (concussion) and RW Patrick Dwyer (groin). ... Hurricanes C Brody Sutter made his NHL debut. ... Rangers D Matt Hunwick replaced D Michael Kostka, who was a healthy scratch after making his debut against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Thursday’s game marked the Rangers’ 134th consecutive sellout at Madison Square Garden. ... The Rangers were without C Derek Stepan (leg) and D Dan Boyle (hand).