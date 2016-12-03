Rangers beat Hurricanes again, 4-2

NEW YORK -- Alain Vigneault was so upset about the way his New York Rangers played on Saturday afternoon that he opted to not answer a question afterward because there were kids from a high school class in the press conference room.

Afraid that he may he respond using salty language, he decided to give a respectful no comment. Imagine how upset Vigneault would've been if his team had lost.

Three goals in the third period -- two from left winger Chris Kreider and one from left winger Michael Grabner -- vaulted the Rangers to a 4-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

Through two periods, New York had 11 shots, a goal from center Derek Stepan at 4:05 of the first period and not much else. The Hurricanes had 25 shots and were dominating for long stretches, but only had a goal from left winger Viktor Stalberg to show for it.

The Rangers finally found their way in the third period, as Kreider scored the game-winner with 7:35 to play after Hurricanes center Victor Rask tied the game at 2 with help from a Kreider screen.

It was the second time in five days that New York defeated the Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden in unimpressive fashion, and this time Vigneault was more expressive in his disappointment.

"I liked ... there was a minute stretch in the second that I liked and everything in between, because there's some kids in the room here, I'm not going to tell you exactly what I think of those moments there," Vigneault said. "But we found a way in the third period."

The Rangers earned a reputation this season for being one of the fastest teams in the league through two months but have seen teams counteract that quickness of late. Their breakouts -- the topic of another question that Vigneault was afraid would lead to some curse words -- was a glaring issue through 40 minutes.

"I think we were frustrated with our start there," New York defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. "There's nobody to blame but ourselves. We got to moving our feet, got to battling for pucks, a little more engaged and quite simply put pucks on net. We weren't doing enough of that the first two periods and it made a difference there when we got a rebound goal in front."

Carolina goaltender Michael Leighton made 19 saves and allowed four goals by a matter of inches. Kreider's winner was the result of Stepan's initial shot hitting the post and bouncing right to Kreider for the easy goal into a gaping net. Kreider added an insurance goal with less than three minutes to play when his shot hit the post and then Leighton before crossing the goal line.

Stepan's first-period score was initially ruled no goal but video review showed the puck barely got across the goal line despite Leighton's diving attempt to stop it with his stick. Grabner's third-period goal gave the Rangers a short-lived lead and was upheld when video review determined Grabner stayed onside by the slimmest of margins.

"At this point, we're sort of beyond the moral victories," said Hurricanes right winger Lee Stempniak, who took a careless slashing penalty to negate his team's 5-on-3 power play in the second period. "We need to start producing wins."

The problem for most of the year for Carolina has been finding a third goal and that was the case Saturday.

"You got to get hungry to score," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. "You can't just be content to play well. You need offensive contributions from your top-six (forwards). That's the reality, especially when you have a few injuries and you need players to step up."

It was a strong bounce-back showing for goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed four goals in New York's loss to Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday. He stopped 26 shots, including 24 of 25 during the first two periods with the Rangers trapped in their own zone for much of it.

"I talked about it after the (Buffalo) game -- there are so many things about my game that I like, but if you make a couple mistakes as a goalie, it's going to cost you," Lundqvist said. "You just need to cut that out and when I do, I feel like the game is right there for me. It was important for me to come back here and try to help the team to get this win."

NOTES: The Hurricanes played their third straight game without Jordan Staal (concussion). ... Hurricanes C Elias Lindholm did not practice Friday because of a lower-body injury that also kept him out of the lineup Saturday. ... Hurricanes D Ryan Murphy and D Klas Dahlbeck were scratched. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein, a healthy scratch against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, returned to the lineup. He replaced D Adam Clendening. ... Rangers LW J.T. Miller did not practice Friday but was in the lineup Saturday. ... Rangers C Oscar Lindberg was a healthy scratch.