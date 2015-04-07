Preview: Hurricanes at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are staggering down the stretch but can extend the longest active postseason streak in league history with a victory over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Detroit, which has made the playoffs in 23 consecutive seasons, has dropped four of five but can secure a postseason berth with a victory over the Hurricanes coupled with a regulation loss by Ottawa to Pittsburgh.

The Red Wings appeared to be a shoo-in for the playoffs after capping a three-game winning streak with an overtime victory over the New York Rangers on March 4. Since then, they have lost 12 of 17 games (5-10-2) to fall into a tie with Pittsburgh for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. Detroit does have the luxury of playing two of its final three games against the Hurricanes, who are buried in the cellar of the Metropolitan Division. Carolina is playing the second of a back-to-back after falling at Buffalo 4-3 on Monday night.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (29-39-11): Carolina’s struggles away from home continued in Monday’s loss as it fell behind 4-0 en route to dropping its fourth in a row on the road while surrendering 18 goals in that span. “Tonight wasn’t good enough, not a good enough effort on the road to win in the National Hockey League,” coach Bill Peters said. “You can’t give up four goals at this time of year and expect to win.” Captain Eric Staal sparked a late comeback by scoring one goal and and setting up another, giving him at least 30 assists in 10 straight seasons.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (41-25-13): With 24-goal scorer Justin Abdelkader (hand) expected to miss his second straight game and Pavel Datsyuk’s status in question, Detroit summoned former second-round pick Landon Ferraro, who scored 27 goals this season with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. The Red Wings have managed only six goals over the past four games and among the players in offensive funks is captain Henrik Zetterberg, who has tallied once in the past 27 contests. Gustav Nyquist continues to produce with four goals in the last eight games.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said he’s undecided between Gs Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek, who has started five of the past six games.

2. Staal has four goals in his last seven games but has never tallied in a dozen matchups with Detroit.

3. The Red Wings have won seven of the last nine against the Hurricanes, including a 3-1 victory at Carolina on Dec. 7.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Hurricanes 2