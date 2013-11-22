Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3: Gustav Nyquist scored a pair of goals after being recalled from the minors earlier in the day as host Detroit halted its seven-game winless drought (0-2-5).

Darren Helm and defenseman Niklas Kronwall added goals for the Red Wings, who also stopped an eight-game slide (0-6-2) at Joe Louis Arena and improved to 16-0 with a tie at home against Carolina since November 1989. Jonas Gustavsson made 24 saves in his fifth start of the season and captain Henrik Zetterberg had three assists.

Andrej Sekera scored twice and defenseman Brett Bellemore collected his first NHL goal for the Hurricanes, who lost their third straight overall and fifth in a row on the road. Justin Peters turned aside a season-high 43 shots.

Recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League earlier in the day, Nyquist wasted no time getting in the scoring column when he knocked home a rebound of defenseman Jonathan Ericsson’s blast 17 seconds into the contest. Helm doubled the lead at 2:37 of the second, pouncing on a rebound after Justin Abdelkader drove the net before beating Peters.

Bellemore finished a give-and-go with Radek Dvorak for his first NHL goal at 5:49 of the second before Sekera tied it seven minutes later, cutting down the middle and ripping a high shot past Gustavsson. It remained deadlocked until Kronwall was credited with a power-play tally on a 5-on-3 when Jordan Staal kicked the puck into the net at 8:29 of the third, and Nyquist provided an insurance tally with a backhander off a breakaway 7 1/2 minutes later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sekera scored his second goal with 16 seconds to play for the Hurricanes, who welcomed back LW Jeff Skinner to the lineup after he missed the previous 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Red Wings G Jimmy Howard did not start because he was battling a touch of the flu and D Brian Lashoff did not return after the first period for the same reason. ... Dvorak picked up his first assist since February 2012, when he was a member of the Dallas Stars.